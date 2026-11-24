FDA seizes banned food products worth Rs 2.24 crore during its crackdown across Greater Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 24, 2026: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registered 1,304 FIRs and arrested 1,629 people across Maharashtra during its seven-month crackdown on prohibited food items, including gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine, between April 1 and October 31, 2026. Of these, Mumbai accounted for 140 FIRs and 197 arrests, with the department sealing 139 establishments involved in the illegal trade.

During the period, the FDA conducted 229 inspections across Greater Mumbai, detecting prohibited food items at 194 establishments. Officials seized banned products worth Rs 2.24 crore. The department also seized 14 vehicles allegedly involved in transporting prohibited food items, with their estimated value pegged at Rs 1.32 crore.

No Chargesheets Filed In Mumbai

However, the data shows that no chargesheets were filed in Greater Mumbai during the period, despite the registration of 140 FIRs and the arrest of 197 people. This raises questions about the progress of investigations and subsequent legal action against those involved in the illegal trade.

Across Maharashtra, the FDA conducted 1,630 inspections and found prohibited food items at 1,551 establishments. The department seized products worth Rs 41.94 crore during the drive.

The statewide crackdown also resulted in the sealing of 836 establishments and the seizure of 207 vehicles valued at Rs 17 crore. However, only 30 chargesheets were filed across the state during the seven-month period.

Greater Mumbai accounted for around 14 per cent of total inspections and nearly 17 per cent of establishments sealed across Maharashtra. The figures highlight the scale of enforcement in the city, while the gap between FIR registrations and chargesheet filings remains a concern.

Major Seizures In Mumbai Region

Among the major operations, FDA officials chased a suspicious truck for nearly six hours before intercepting it at Chakan-Talegaon Chowk and seizing prohibited products worth Rs 1.13 crore. In another operation in Bhiwandi, officials recovered banned gutkha and flavoured tobacco worth Rs 16.45 lakh from two rooms and a shop in a residential building allegedly being used as a storage facility. These operations point to the use of transport networks and residential premises for storing and distributing prohibited products.

Among the other divisions, Konkan recorded a seizure value of Rs 3.49 crore, followed by Pune at Rs 2.72 crore. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar reported seizures worth Rs 46 lakh, while Nashik recorded Rs 19 lakh.

Enforcement Figures

Mumbai

229 inspections conducted by the FDA.

194 establishments found with prohibited food items.

Rs 2.24 crore worth of prohibited food products seized.

140 FIRs registered.

197 people arrested.

139 establishments sealed.

14 vehicles seized, with an estimated value of Rs 1.32 crore.

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Maharashtra-Wide Figures

1,630 inspections conducted.

1,551 establishments found with prohibited food items.

Rs 41.94 crore worth of prohibited products seized.

1,304 FIRs registered.

1,629 people arrested.

836 establishments sealed.

207 vehicles seized, valued at Rs 17 crore.

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