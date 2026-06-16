Mumbai: FDA Cracks Down On Vendors Using Newspapers For Food Packaging, Fines 26 Establishments

FDA officials found 26 Mumbai food establishments violating norms by using newspapers to wrap and serve food items | File Photo

Mumbai, June 16: Just a week after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) reiterated its advisory against using newspapers for food packaging and serving, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Greater Mumbai Division, has cracked down on food vendors, including vada pav sellers, found violating the norms.

A special inspection drive conducted last week revealed widespread use of newspapers for wrapping and serving food items. FDA officials inspected 55 food business establishments across Mumbai and found 26 establishments violating food safety regulations by using newspapers in direct contact with food.

Inspection Drive Reveals Widespread Violations

The action follows FSSAI’s renewed warning that newspapers are unsafe for food packaging because printing inks contain harmful chemicals, dyes, lead and other heavy metals that can migrate into food.

The risk is particularly high when hot or oily foods such as vada pav, bhajiyas and other snacks are wrapped in newspapers. Additionally, newspapers may carry disease-causing microorganisms due to handling and storage conditions.

The FDA registered 26 violation cases, of which 17 have already been settled. A total compounding penalty of Rs 11.51 lakh has been recovered from the concerned food business operators, while proceedings in the remaining cases are ongoing.

FDA Warns Of Continued Enforcement

FDA officials have directed food business operators to immediately discontinue using newspapers for food packaging and switch to approved food-grade materials. The department has also warned that regular inspections will continue and strict action will be taken against repeat offenders.

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FDA also cracked down on food safety violations in Mumbai, taking action against an unlicensed dairy in Mulund and a tea adulteration unit in Andheri.

Expired food products worth Rs 13,813 were seized from the dairy, while 900 kg of adulterated tea powder and 17 kg of colouring material worth Rs 2.18 lakh were confiscated. The Andheri unit was shut down, and an FIR has been registered.

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