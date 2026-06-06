Food Safety Alert: FSSAI Warns Against Using Newspapers For Packing Or Serving Food After Mumbai Inspection

FSSAI Warns Against Using Newspapers For Packing |

FSSAI has reiterated its warning against the use of newspapers for packing, wrapping, or serving food items, citing serious health risks associated with ink contamination.

Due to grave health concerns, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Western Region, has ordered all food business owners to immediately stop using newspapers for food packing, wrapping, or serving. The warning posted on the official social media account states that printing ink and chemicals used in newspapers could contaminate food and threaten consumers' health. Only food-grade packaging materials authorised by food safety rules should be used by eateries, street vendors, food stands, and other food-related companies, the authority urged.

FSSAI bans the use of newspapers

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has urged all food business operators to immediately discontinue the use of newspapers for packing or serving food items, as it can lead to serious health risks. The FSSAI cautioned that printing inks have hazardous substances, such as lead and other heavy metals, which can taint food and present long-term health dangers. It also mentioned that newspapers frequently encounter unsanitary conditions, heightening the likelihood of foodborne illnesses.

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Mumbai's Vada Pav incident

The warning follows a recent incident in Mumbai, where a vada pav vendor was caught using newspapers to bundle food items. Following the incident, the FSSAI and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched a combined action against the vendor. All India Radio also published the advice through a social media note that highlighted the risks associated with newspaper wrapping and urged food vendors to follow safety requirements. The FSSAI stated that using newspapers for direct food contact is dangerous and breaches food safety regulations. Customers have also been cautioned not to buy food served or packaged in newspapers.

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Why banned?

According to FSSAI, newspaper ink contains harmful chemicals, pigments, and additives that can migrate into food, especially when the food is hot, oily, or moist. These substances may include toxic compounds that pose long-term health risks to consumers. The food regulator emphasized that newspapers are not food-grade materials and should never come into direct contact with edible items.

During inspections, authorities observed common practices such as wrapping snacks, fried foods, and takeaway items in newspapers. Vendors were advised to switch to safe, food-grade packaging materials that comply with food safety regulations.