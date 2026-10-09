Mumbai FDA Crackdown: JJ Hospital Canteen, Islam Gymkhana Caterer Among 10 Food Outlets Facing Action | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of 10 food establishments in Mumbai following inspections that revealed violations of food safety and hygiene norms. The establishments include the Central Canteen at JJ Hospital in Byculla and Huma Caterer at Islam Gymkhana in Marine Lines.

The action covered eateries, dairy units and food service establishments, with inspectors reporting deficiencies in employee hygiene, pest control, food storage and premises maintenance. Separately, the FDA initiated action against stocks of areca nut, milk and paneer in the Konkan division over suspected quality issues and labelling violations.

Hygiene violations found during inspections

According to the FDA, several establishments lacked essential hygiene facilities, including gloves, head caps and aprons for employees. Documents related to workers’ medical certificates and food safety training were also unavailable at some locations.

The 10 establishments facing licence suspension are Central Canteen at JJ Hospital; Huma Caterer at Islam Gymkhana; Milcoz Dairy Products in Kandivali; La Pino’z Pizza in Santacruz; F3 Corporate Hospitality Services at D.J. Sanghvi College of Engineering in Vile Parle; Narayan Dosa at Opera House; Abrar Kirana Store near JJ Hospital; Golden Star Restaurant in Girgaon; Paliwal Dairy in Charkop; and Nawab Juice Centre at Islam Gymkhana.

Food safety inspectors found deficiencies in the cleanliness and maintenance of walls, ceilings and floors, besides inadequate pest-control measures and records. Violations were also reported in refrigeration monitoring, maintaining safe food temperatures and following the first-in, first-out system for food stocks. Some establishments lacked proper arrangements to segregate raw and cooked food, as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian items.

Action against areca nut stocks

In a separate action in the Konkan division, the FDA acted against 52,016 kg of areca nut worth more than Rs 1.33 crore at Uma Exports Limited in Turbhe MIDC, Navi Mumbai, over suspected quality concerns and alleged packaging and labelling violations.

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Milk and paneer labelling violations

In addition, at Savaria Milk and Milk Products in Taloja MIDC, action was taken against 4,596 litres of chilled raw milk, comprising 3,998 litres of cow’s milk and 598 litres of buffalo milk, valued at Rs 2.37 lakh, over labelling irregularities and alleged violations of Sections 23, 26 and 27 of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The FDA also acted against 119 kg of low-fat paneer worth Rs 30,940 at Mateshwari Foods in Taloja over labelling deficiencies.

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