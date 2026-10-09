Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of 10 Eateries Including JJ Hospital Canteens, Seizes ₹1.09 Crore Goods In Maharashtra Crackdown | AI Representational Image

Mumbai, Oct 9: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of 10 food establishments in Mumbai, including eateries at Islam Gymkhana and canteens at J J Hospital, citing violations of food safety and hygiene requirements.

In a statewide crackdown on prohibited food products, the FDA also seized stock worth Rs 79.29 lakh along with three vehicles, taking the total value of the seized goods to Rs 1.09 crore. While a total of 13 people were arrested in this connection, 12 FIRs were registered.

Inspections reveal food safety violations

In Mumbai, the action followed inspections that found deficiencies in licences and registrations, inadequate hygiene among workers, unclean premises, pest infestations and improper food storage, the FDA said in a statement on Friday.

The establishments were also found lacking in certain records, including medical certificates and food safety training documents for workers.

Maharashtra FDA seized banned food products and vehicles worth ₹1.09 crore during a statewide enforcement drive, registering 12 FIRs and arresting 13 people. Authorities also suspended the licences of 10 Mumbai establishments for hygiene and food safety violations. Separate inspections targeted adulterated, substandard and incorrectly labelled food products across multiple divisions — IANS (@ians_india) October 9, 2026

Eateries and hospital canteens face action

The establishments that faced action include Huma Caterer at Islam Gymkhana, Nawab Juice Centre at Islam Gymkhana near Marine Lines station, Central Canteen on the J J Hospital premises and Abrar Maiku Khan at Abrar Kirana Store near J J Hospital.

The FDA also suspended the licence of F3 Corporate Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd at D J Sanghvi College of Engineering in Vile Parle.

Other establishments include La Pinoz Pizza in Santacruz, Narayan Dosa at Opera House, Golden Star Restaurant at Charni Road, Milkoze Dairy Products in Kandivali and Paliwal Dairy in Charkop.

Prohibited products seized across Maharashtra

In Nashik division, officials seized prohibited products worth Rs 92.71 lakh during action in Jalgaon, Dhule, Nashik and Nandurbar. In the Konkan division, prohibited products worth over Rs 10.88 lakh were seized, while action was also taken in Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur divisions.

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FDA targets suspected adulterated food stock

Separately, the FDA took action against 53,726 kg of food stock and 6,098 litres of milk and toddy suspected to be substandard, adulterated or wrongly labelled in the Konkan, Pune, Nagpur and Amravati divisions. The stock, which included areca nut, milk, paneer, bhagar (barnyard millet), farsan (fried snacks), toddy and soybean oil, was valued at Rs 1.39 crore.

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