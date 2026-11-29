Mumbai FDA Busts Alleged Counterfeit Cosmetics Racket On Musafirkhana Road, Stock Worth ₹3.71 Lakh Seized; Shop Owner Booked | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The MRA Marg police have registered an FIR against Shamji Vasa Dhila, proprietor of M/s Colorful Cosmetic Shop, located at Fatima Manzil on Musafirkhana Road, for allegedly stocking and selling counterfeit and illegally manufactured or imported cosmetics, along with unlicensed medical devices, posing a potential threat to public health. The seized stock has been estimated to be worth approximately Rs3.71 lakh.

FDA Conducted Raid Following Confidential Information

According to the FIR, the action followed a complaint lodged by Hemant Ade, a Drug Inspector with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Mumbai. Acting on credible confidential information received by the department, an FDA team led by V.R. Ravi, Assistant Commissioner, Intelligence Wing, conducted a raid at the shop on January 13, 2026, and inspected the available stock of cosmetic products.

During the inspection, officials found that several cosmetic products allegedly lacked mandatory statutory declarations, including Manufacturing Licence Numbers, manufacturers' names and addresses, batch numbers, manufacturing and expiry dates, Registration Certificate Numbers and importer details.

Shop Owner Allegedly Failed To Produce Purchase Invoices

The shop's proprietor, Shamji Vasa Dhila, was present during the inspection. When questioned about the stock and purchase invoices, he allegedly failed to produce the relevant bills or supporting documents, the FIR stated.

As part of the investigation, FDA officials collected four cosmetic samples for testing and analysis. Reports issued by the Government Analyst, FDA Laboratory, Mumbai, on June 29 and July 6, 2026, raised concerns about two products, including Insight Make Up Fixer Spray (Batch No. 09A) and Parley Goldie Advanced Beauty Cream Pearl Shine (Batch No. 0093).

Beauty Cream Found With Unverified Batch Number

The cream was reportedly found to have an unverified batch number, while the manufacturer details and manufacturing licence number were not mentioned on the sample.

In a significant finding, Mayuri Kumkum Ltd., whose name and manufacturing licence details appeared on the packaging of the Insight Make Up Fixer Spray, informed the FDA through a letter dated September 21, 2026, that it had not manufactured the said product. Based on this clarification, the product was declared counterfeit, the FIR stated.

The FDA suspected that the shop was storing illegally manufactured, counterfeit and potentially illegally imported cosmetic products for sale and distribution. Officials seized the suspected stock of cosmetics and medical devices during the raid, and the seizure proceedings were documented through a panchnama. The total estimated value of the seized material was Rs3,71,936.

The complaint alleges violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, the Cosmetics Rules, 2020, and the Medical Devices Rules, 2017. Such violations could potentially expose consumers to health and safety risks.

Based on the FDA complaint, the MRA Marg police registered an FIR against Dhila and his firm under Sections 318(4), 278 and 60 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

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