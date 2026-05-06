Mumbai Family Of Four's Mysterious Death In Paydhuni Puzzles Police; Awaiting Histopathology And Forensic Reports For Clarity | File Pic & Representational Image

Mumbai: The mysterious death of four members of a family a couple and their two daughters in the Paydhuni area on the night of April 25, 2026, continues to puzzle investigators, with no conclusive findings so far. Mumbai Police are currently awaiting the histopathological report, which is expected to shed light on the exact cause of death.

No conclusive evidence on suicide or homicide yet

According to police officials, the investigation is ongoing, and no concrete evidence has yet emerged to determine whether the case is one of suicide or homicide. As part of the probe, the mobile phones of the deceased and other family members have been sent for forensic analysis. Investigators are examining whether any data was deleted or if the devices were formatted prior to the deaths.

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Preliminary findings had indicated that the family complained of uneasiness after consuming biryani and watermelon, following which they died under suspicious circumstances. Viscera samples have been sent to the forensic laboratory in Kalina. Officials said that only after the reports are received will it become clear whether the deaths were caused by food poisoning, contamination in the watermelon, or any other factor. For now, the mystery surrounding the deaths is expected to be resolved only after the forensic reports are available.

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