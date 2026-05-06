Maharashtra Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai Orders Planned Development Of Ajanta Caves Region On 700 Acres To Boost Global Tourism |

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai has directed officials to undertake a planned and holistic development of the globally significant Ajanta Caves region to enhance its tourism potential.

Review meeting held at government residence Meghdoot in Mumbai

Desai was speaking at a review meeting held at the government residence Meghdoot in Mumbai to accelerate tourism projects in the Sillod–Soygaon constituency. The meeting was attended by MLA Abdul Sattar along with senior officials from the tourism department and related agencies.

During the meeting, a detailed review was conducted on the proposed development of around 700 acres of land under the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation in the Ajanta caves area. Discussions focused on creating modern infrastructure and implementing projects in a phased manner. The minister also instructed the formation of an advisory committee comprising public representatives, local administration, and tourism officials after conducting a site inspection.

Modern infrastructure to be created in phased manner

The meeting also deliberated on developing infrastructure and commercial complexes around Ajanta and Ghatotkach Caves to generate local employment. Officials were directed to ensure essential amenities for tourists, including clean toilets, drinking water, and security arrangements.

Progress of key projects such as the Shiv Memorial and Bhim Park was also reviewed. Minister Desai assured that the government holds a positive stance on issues raised by MLA Abdul Sattar during the meeting.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/