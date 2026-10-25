Mumbai: Family Alleges Treatment Delay After 54-Year-Old Dies At HBT Trauma Hospital In Jogeshwari

HBT Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari faces renewed questions over emergency care after the family of a 54-year-old road accident victim alleged delays in treatment | File Photo

Mumbai, October 24, 2026: A 54-year-old man died after being brought to the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari following a road accident, with his family alleging that a delay in treatment cost him his life. The incident is the second death in 15 days to raise concerns over patient care at the civic-run hospital.

The deceased, Farid Ahmed Sheikh, a native of Azamgarh, worked as a driver and lived with relatives near Marol Church. According to his associate, Munna Sheikh, Farid sustained a femur fracture in a road accident on Mahakali Road and was immediately rushed to the trauma hospital.

Family Alleges Delay In Treatment

However, the family alleged that treatment was not initiated promptly after his arrival. Munna claimed that, following instructions from doctors, he had to take Farid from one ward to another. He also alleged that he was made to run around twice to get an X-ray done.

The family said hours passed while they waited for treatment, after which doctors declared Farid dead. They alleged that timely medical intervention could have helped save his life.

Earlier Death Raised Patient Care Concerns

The latest incident has renewed concerns over emergency care at the hospital. Earlier, a 13-year-old girl suffering from dengue had allegedly been sent home without adequate treatment. She subsequently died, prompting questions over the care provided to her.

Hospital Official Denies Negligence Allegations

A senior hospital administrative official denied allegations of negligence, saying doctors had been given strict instructions to immediately admit patients arriving at the emergency department, whether following accidents or suffering from other medical conditions, and initiate primary treatment without delay.

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Referring to Farid's case, the official said road accident victims could develop blood clots in the body, increasing the risk of cardiac arrest. An impartial inquiry would be necessary to establish the circumstances surrounding Farid's death and determine whether there was any delay in treatment.

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