Mumbai: Fake UTS Ticket Racket Busted In Western Railway AC Local; FIR Filed, Passengers Warned Against Fraud Apps

Western Railway detected a forged UTS mobile ticket in an AC local train, leading to an FIR and a warning against fake ticketing apps | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: A ticket-checking drive in a Western Railway AC suburban local train has uncovered a case of a forged UTS mobile ticket, prompting the registration of an FIR and raising fresh concerns over the misuse of fake mobile applications for railway ticketing.

The passenger was allegedly travelling using a counterfeit ticket generated through a fake app that copied a genuine UTS ticket number. Railway officials have urged commuters to use only authorised railway ticketing platforms and report suspicious apps or fraudulent activities immediately.

Forged Ticket Detected

According to Western Railway, the forged ticket was detected by Arvind Singh, Chief Commercial Ticket Checker (CCTC), Mumbai Central Division, during a routine ticket-checking drive in an AC suburban train.

During verification, officials found that the ticket had not been generated through the official UTS system but through a fake mobile application using a genuine UTS ticket number.

The passenger reportedly admitted to downloading the fraudulent application through a YouTube link. Following the detection, an FIR was registered at Mumbai Central Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Ticket-Checking Drive Intensified

The case came to light as Western Railway intensified ticket-checking drives across its network to curb ticketless and irregular travel. Between April and July 2026, the railway detected more than 11.30 lakh ticketless and irregular passengers, including cases involving unbooked luggage, and recovered Rs 83.25 crore in penalties. During July alone, more than 1.80 lakh violators were caught, resulting in the collection of nearly Rs 14.50 crore in fines.

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AC Local Enforcement

Western Railway has also stepped up enforcement in AC suburban local trains, where unauthorised travel by passengers holding ordinary suburban tickets has been a recurring issue.

Between April and July, officials detected more than 64,000 violations in AC local services and recovered Rs 2.45 crore in penalties, a 162 per cent increase over the Rs 93.40 lakh collected during the corresponding period last year.

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