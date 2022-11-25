Mumbai: Fake 'Rajasthan Royal' who befriended and extrorted over 50 city women held by police

Mumbai: Goregaon police have nabbed a fake 'royal' who allegedly made friendly relationships with over 50 city women and later extorted them by threatening to upload their personal photos on social media. The police have identified him as Pukraj Dewasi, alias Rajveer Singh (25), resident of Aarey Colony.

In his unique modus operandi, the accused, Pukraj Dewasi alias Rajveer Singh, would use his social media account to 'impress' the ladies by posting his photos on Instagram from inside Rajasthani palaces. The youth would then send friend requests to women, and after seeing the royal appearance, many would accept, the media reports claim.

After establishing a casual relationship and winning their trust, he would propose to them and ask for their personal photos, which he later used for extortion, said the police.

Married women trapped, lodged complaint

In a complaint lodged, a 30-year-old married woman living in Goregaon became the victim when the accused intimidated her to put her pictures on social media if she did not pay.

"Afraid of defamation, the complainant paid him more than Rs 4 lakh. But, after his demands went up, she lodged the complaint on November 10, " an officer of the Goregaon police station said.

Under the guidance of DCP Ajaykumar Bansal, Zone XI, and the supervision of senior police inspector Dattatry Thopte, API Atul Sanap and his team arrested the fake 'royal' under sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.

Nabbed in similar crime in Juhu

Dewasi, was also nabbed by the Juhu police in a similar case last year and was out on bail before committing the crime.

The 'fake royal' hails from Rajasthan, and his Instagram account is filled with images of dazzling palaces, luxury vehicles, and security guards.

He is thought to have blackmailed over 50 women up to this point.

"Dewasi was produced before the court and was remanded in two-day police custody," said an officer.