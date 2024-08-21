 Mumbai: Fake Email Seeks Exam Details; Mercantile Marine Department Files Complaint
A Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) official lodged a police complaint after a fake email, impersonating the Director General of Shipping, was sent to the MMD office requesting confidential information about the Nautical Wing Examination.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 07:37 AM IST
article-image
According to the police, the complainant works at the MMD office in Churchgate. In March 2024, an advertisement for Nautical and Engineering Department aptitude tests was posted on the DG Shipping website, with exams scheduled for April 2024.

Police sources revealed that the MMD office received an email titled “Confidential Investigation Regarding Nautical Wing Examination” from an address falsely using the DG Shipping name, requesting sensitive details about the exam.

The MMD informed DG Shipping officials, who confirmed that the email did not originate from their office. Following this, a complaint was filed through the online cybercrime portal.

The Azad Maidan police last week registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66e (violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act.

