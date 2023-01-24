e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Fake ED officers raid bizman's office in Zaveri Bazaar, flee with valuables worth nearly ₹2 cr; two detained

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Four unidentified persons impersonated Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers and raided a businessman's office in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar area on Tuesday.

The accused stole Rs 25 lakhs cash and 3 kg gold worth Rs 1.70 crores from the office.

Two people have been detained by Mumbai's LT Marg police in the case. Currently, they are being interrogated.

Role of insiders

The Lokmanya Tilak Marg police suspect the role of insiders in the whole episode.

article-image

