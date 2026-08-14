Mumbai Fake Doctor Busted In Bandra East As Class 12-Pass Man Arrested For Treating Patients With Forged Medical Certificates | AI

Mumbai: A joint team of the Bandra Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arrested a fake doctor who was allegedly running a clinic in Bandra East using forged medical certificates. The accused, who is only Class 12 pass, was allegedly treating patients, administering injections for serious ailments and using a nebuliser without having any recognised medical qualification.

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The incident took place on the night of August 10, 2026. Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 8 had received confidential information that illegal medical practice was being carried out at Dr Aftab Khan Clinic, also known as Raza Clinic, located in the Ghas Bazar area of Navpada, Bandra East. Acting on the information, BMC Assistant Medical Officer Dr Trinalli Sanjay Shiktode and a police team conducted a surprise raid at around 9.30 pm. Four patients were found waiting for treatment at the clinic during the raid.

When the team asked the person running the clinic, identified as Mohammed Aftab Sokim Khan (56), to produce his medical qualifications, he presented certificates purportedly issued by the Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine and the All India Ayurveda Vidyapeeth. However, during detailed verification and questioning by BMC officials, Khan allegedly admitted that he did not possess any medical degree and was only Class 12 pass.

According to the BMC officer, Khan had no legal authority to prescribe medicines, administer injections or use a nebuliser for treating patients. Police seized a large quantity of medicines and medical equipment from the clinic, including syringes, a blood pressure monitor, stethoscope, blood sugar testing machine, nebuliser and pulse oximeter.

Based on a complaint filed by medical officer Dr Trinalli Shiktode, police detained Mohammed Aftab Sokim Khan. A case has been registered against him for allegedly endangering patients’ lives, practising medicine illegally and cheating. Further investigation is underway.