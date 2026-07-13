Mumbai: Fake Doctor Arrested In City After 28 Years; Crime Branch Probes ₹10 Crore CSR Fund Fraud | AI

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a fake doctor who allegedly posed as a medical practitioner for nearly 28 years and is suspected of siphoning off around Rs 10 crore from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds over the last three years using forged documents and fake identities.

The action was carried out by the Detection Unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch following a specific intelligence input. According to a report by Marathi news portal Pudhari, during a search of the accused's residence, police recovered several incriminating documents, including papers related to individuals and companies from Maharashtra and other states, project reports and other records, indicating that the fraud may have extended across multiple states.

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Forgery & CSR Fund Diversion

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused allegedly opened bank accounts in the name of a doctor using forged identity documents and, along with his associates, diverted CSR funds meant for social welfare projects.

During the raid, the Crime Branch seized an identity card, PAN card and visiting cards bearing the name 'Dr Dharmendra Kumar,' along with certificates issued by various organisations and medical equipment allegedly used to project himself as a qualified doctor.

Police have registered a case in connection with an FIR lodged at Juhu Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to cheating, forgery and use of forged documents. Charges under the National Medical Commission Act and laws governing the illegal practice of medicine have also been invoked.

A court remanded the accused to police custody till July 16, 2026. Cops are now probing the suspected involvement of other individuals and organisations and examining whether the alleged CSR fund diversion has links to a larger inter-state fraud network.