 Mumbai: Fake BMC Official Held For ₹53 Thousand Fraud
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 01:09 AM IST
Mumbai: Fake BMC Official Held For ₹53 Thousand Fraud

The Tilak Nagar police have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly deceiving a Chembur resident by posing as a food supplier affiliated with the BMC and MMRDA. According to police, on July 16, Pintu Singh, 47, defrauded Sheela Mayekar, 60, resulting in a loss of Rs 53,000. He was tracked down and apprehended at Sion railway station.

During questioning, it was revealed that Singh has a criminal record in the Koparkhairane and Airoli areas.

Police also seized an iPhone X worth Rs50,000 and an Oppo phone worth Rs10,000. The case has been registered under Section 318(4) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanvidhan.

