Mumbai News: Cops On Lookout For Scammers For Duping Victims To Tune Over ₹2 Crore In Share Trading Fraud

Cops On Lookout For Scammers For Duping Victims To Tune Over ₹2 Crore In Share Trading Fraud |

The police are on the lookout for unknown scammers for duping three investors collectively to the tune of over Rs 2 crore on the pretext of promising them lucrative returns on investments in shares.

According to the police, a 62-year-old Vashi resident had received a shares investment related link on his phone on May 02, from an unknown woman. The victim was then made to join a WhatsApp group where tips on shares investment were being shared.

The victim was then made to download a trading app and from June 05 till July 10, the victim ended up transferring Rs 97.18 lakhs in different beneficiary bank accounts provided by the scammers.

Interestingly, the victim could see his earnings of Rs 28.62 crore on the bogus trading app. However when the victim asked the scammers to release his payment, he was asked to pay more money and later they stopped responding to the victim's messages after which the victim realised that he had been duped.

A 41-year-old woman from Rabale had come across an advertisement on Facebook about shares investment. The victim had clicked on a link provided in the advertisement after which her number got added to a WhatsApp group.

After the victim agreed to invest, the scammers had shared a link with the victim and instructed her to download a trading app through the link. The victim then ended up transferring Rs 65 lakh in different bank accounts. However, when she was asked to pay more money to get her earnings released, she realised she had been duped.

In another instance, a 37-year-old woman from Airoli had received a WhatsApp message from an unknown woman informing her about shares investment opportunity. The victim was then made to download a trading app and the victim ended up transferring Rs 57.59 lakh. The victim could see her earnings of Rs 74 lakh on the bogus trading app. However, when she requested to release her earnings, she was asked to pay more money.