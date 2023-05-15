Mumbai: Failed fire dept candidates cry foul, considering legal options

Representational image | Photo Credit: PTI

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) is in the final stage of recruiting 873 firemen but the controversy around the process refuses to die down. More than 100 aspirants who have failed to qualify the tests gathered on Monday at the MFB’s headquarters in Byculla. The youths had demanded that the final merit list of selected candidates be re-examined or they would drag the BMC to the High Court.

The mega recruitment process to fill vacant 910 posts started on January 13 this year as the department has been facing a massive shortage of firemen since 2020. The candidates fulfilling the basic criterion qualified for the ground tests that were conducted in Dahisar. After all the tests, the MFB declared the final merit list on May 12.

Disqualified candidates allege a scam

However, the aspirants who were disqualified had alleged a scam in the recruitment process. The women aspirants had also agitated during a recruitment drive and had demanded an inquiry in February. Bhushan Aware, one of the aspirants who has been disqualified, said, “While we were not shown the marks scored by us in tests, some of the candidates’ names appeared twice in the final merit list. We wanted to meet senior fire officials but they didn’t agree. So a group of 200 candidates have now sought information under the Right to Information Act. We will also file a case in the High Court.”

Failed applicants request to re-examine final list

The failed applicants have requested to re-examine the final list in the next 15 days, rectify it and prepare a new list. Not responding to the agitation, chief fire officer Sanjay Manjrekar said, “The recruitment has been completed by following due process. The selected candidates will undergo medical check-ups soon. We are also trying to start their six-month training programme from June 16.”

Manpower shortage since 2020

Vacant posts 910

Applicants selected 873

Failed over 100

Process started on Jan 13

Final merit list on May 12

