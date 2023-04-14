Mumbai Fire Brigade sends notices to 44 properties for non-compliance with fire safety norms

Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai: In order to curb rising cases of fire incidents in the city, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has sent notices to 44 properties, including residential buildings, hotels and commercial establishments, last week following non-compliance of fire safety norms. The move comes after the MFB held a special drive and inspected around 64 buildings and 384 hotels and commercial establishments.

750 fire incidents in city in last two months

In the past two months, the city witnessed 750 fire incidents; some of which were major blazes. In several mishaps, it was observed that high-rise buildings either had defunct firefighting systems, poor quality water pipes or didn't carry out maintenance works of fire systems for many years. So, the MFB conducted a special drive and inspected residential and commercial properties during April 6-8.

Follow strict fire safety rules, urges fire official

“We want to ensure that all the residential as well as commercial properties follow strict fire safety rules and have a functional fire-fighting system. In a recent drive, we found 46 residential and 358 commercial properties are complying with the safety norms, which is a good sign. While 18 residential and 26 commercial properties have been sent notices to carry out safety measures,” said a fire official.

The notices were served under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006. As per the law, each housing society is given a maximum of 120 days to repair the fault in their fire-fighting system. If these societies do not start the repair works within 30 days, then prohibitory action can be taken against them.