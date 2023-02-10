Mumbai: Fadnavis unveils plans of diverting western river waters to parched Marathwada | PTI

Mumbai: The water of rivers of the Krishna Valley flowing west into the sea will be diverted to parched Marathwada after diversion through the Godavari valley, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

Fadnavis said technical aspects of this work are being studied with the aim to start some work on it by this year.

Unveiling statue of former CM late Shivajirao Patil Nialngekar

He was speaking at the unveiling of a statue of former CM late Shivajirao Patil Nialngekar at Maharashtra College in Nilanga.

Hailing Nilangekar’s contribution in setting up irrigation projects in the state, including the Lower Terna, Fadnavis said his government wanted to fulfil the former's dream of a developed Marathwada.

“To fulfil his dream, it is necessary to provide irrigation facilities in the region. Therefore, water of the western rivers will be diverted to Marathwada through Godavari valley,” Fadnavis said.

Among those who were present at the function were former Union home minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, NCP leader Jayant Patil and former CM Sushilkumar Shinde.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)