Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis asks state govt to declare financial package for rain-hit farmers in Marathwada

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to convene a cabinet meeting and declare a financial package for farmers hit by rains and floods in the Marathwada region.

The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly is currently touring various districts in the Marathwada region and meeting farmers.

Heavy rains had wreaked havoc in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions last month.

"Farmers in Marathwada suffered huge losses but are yet to receive any help. The state government should convene a meeting of the state cabinet and declare a financial package for farmers. The financial aid should be deposited directly in the bank accounts of farmers before Dussehra (October 15)," he told reporters.

Fadnavis on Monday visited Aurad, Masalga, Bhusni-Shivni and other villages in the Latur district.

He said farmers are angry as the aid for losses they had suffered last time has not reached them yet.

The BJP leader said the saffron party will launch protests if farmers are not provided with financial assistance before Dussehra.

"There is a lack of coordination and sensitivity in the state government which doesn't give importance to regions like Marathwada and Vidarbha. This government disbanded Marathwada development boards after coming to power," the former chief minister alleged.

He reiterated his demand for a probe into the timing of the opening of gates of dams during recent rains which flooded farms.

"The water carrying capacity of rivers in flood-hit areas was not much as these districts (in Marathwada) receive rains during monsoon retreat. Around 14 TMC water was released from Irrigation projects which flooded areas on both sides of the river basin. An inquiry should be undertaken and SOP should be drafted to tackle such a situation in future," he added.

On pending crop insurance claims, Fadnavis said the government should blacklist the insurance companies which are not processing applications of needy farmers.

