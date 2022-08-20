e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Fadnavis says threat message from Pakistan taken 'very seriously'; probe underway

On Saturday, August 20, the Mumbai Police on their control room number received a threat message from Pakistan warning of a 26/11-like attack again.

Saturday, August 20, 2022
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the threat message received by Mumbai police has been taken seriously.

Fadnavis, speaking to the media, said, "We have taken the case of the threat message regarding 26/11-like terrorist attack on Mumbai very seriously. Agencies have been informed of all measures to investigate the threat matter. Mumbai Police Commissioner will give further details of the case."

The threat message sent to Mumbai Police read, "There is going to be an attack on Mumbai and it will remind you of 26/11 attack. If the police try to trace my number, the location will reflect out of India. 6 people will be executing this blast, and Mumbai city will be exploded. What if Osama bin Laden, Ajmal Kasab or Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed, there are many more."

Following that security was beefed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Meanwhile, Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar assured citizens that nothing will happen and that they will ensure everyone is safe.

