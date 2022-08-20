Mumbai Police receive threat message from Pakistani number, 'will remind you of 26/11-like terror attack'

Mumbai Police | PTI

Mumbai Police traffic control on Saturday received a 26/11-like attack threat from a Pakistani number on the WhatsApp.

The threat message sent to Mumbai Police read, "There is going to be an attack on Mumbai and it will remind you of 26/11 attack. If the police try to trace my number, the location will reflect out of India. 6 people will be executing this blast, and Mumbai city will be exploded. What if Osama bin Laden, Ajmal Kasab or Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed, there are many more."

The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the matter and other Intelligence and Central agencies have been roped in.

In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Boat found with AK-47, ammo in Raigad

It is pertinent to mention here that the threat comes two days after a boat carrying arms and explosives was seized in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

A high alert was sounded after a 16-metre accident-stricken yacht carrying a box with three AK-47 rifles, ammunition and some documents was found at Harihareshwar beach in Raigad on Thursday morning.

Intensified probe through the day revealed that the yacht, named Lady Han, was presumed to be sunk near Oman, on its way from Muscat to Europe on June 26, after it encountered bad weather at sea. The owner couple, Australians Hannah Londergan and James Hobert, was rescued by a Korean navy ship, which had responded to the SOS.

After it drifted ashore in Raigad on Thursday morning, the state police machinery began looking for a terror angle, especially as Maharashtra has witnessed sea-route entries of terrorists in 1993 and 2008. Road blocks were imposed at several points across Thane and Mumbai on Thursday, with the police checking for any clues of security threat.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were pressed into action. Officials also set out to probe the antecedents of Neptune Maritime Security, whose sticker was found on the rifle box on the yacht.