Mumbai: Fadnavis asking votes in Balasaheb's name is acknowledgement that Modi era is over, says Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Hours after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched BJP’s campaign in the BMC elections, the Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday took a dig at him saying that Fadnavis asking for votes in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray is an acknowledgement and recognition that the Modi era is over.

Thackeray was reacting to Fadnavis’s statement at the party workers’ workshop that the BJP is resolved to get power in the BMC to fulfil the dreams of Shiv Sena supremo late Balasaheb Thackeray. Fadnavis has thereby highlighted that it will not be useful to ask for votes in the name of Modi.

‘’According to BJP's policy, after the utility is over, they find a new name and ask for votes in their name to get power. Fadnavis has exposed BJP’s true face. However, the people of Maharashtra will give a befitting reply through the ballot box,’’ said Thackeray.

Fadnavis during the party’s workshop had said that the Shiv Sena (Shinde camp) and BJP alliance will have its mayor in the BMC after the upcoming elections. ‘’Last time (during 2017 elections), BJP had made major strides and the party could have made the mayor. BJP was fully prepared. But for the sake of our allies, we made a decision and we took two steps back. Shiv Sena’s mayor was elected,’’ he added.

‘’Now the Shiv Sena (Shinde camp) BJP alliance mayor will be elected in the BMC. But which Shiv Sena? The real Shiv Sena under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, based on the thoughts of Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray,’’ said Fadnavis.