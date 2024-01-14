Mumbai Faces Unseasonal Warmth As Absence Of Snowfall In Himalayas Impacts Temperature, AQI At 102

File

After enjoying a cool breeze in the last week of December and the first week of January, the temperature in Mumbai has once again turned warm. The minimum temperature in Mumbai was 22 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature reached 33 degrees Celsius on Sunday. This trend is expected to continue for the next four to five days.

Typically, in January, the weather in Mumbai is cool, with minimum temperatures ranging between 16 to 19 degrees. However, this year has seen fluctuations in Mumbai's temperature.

Sunil Kamble, Senior Scientist and Head of the Mumbai IMD Center in Colaba, told FPJ, "Every year in India, northern winds carry a cool breeze from the Himalayan range, bringing winter to the entire country. However, this year, there is no westerly disturbance, which usually carries snow to Kashmir and the Himalayan range. Consequently, there has been no snowfall in the Jammu and Kashmir region. Many tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir were disappointed as there was no snowfall."

"Due to the absence of snowfall in the Himalayan range, there has been no dip in temperature in Mumbai, and there are no cold waves in Maharashtra," added Kamble.

He also mentioned that the temperature will remain the same for the next few days, with the minimum temperature ranging around 22 degrees and the maximum temperature around 32 degrees. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai was 102 on Sunday, with Sion, Mazgaon, Malad, and Seweri areas having AQI between 100 to 125.