Healthcare experts, policymakers and cancer survivors gathered in Mumbai to discuss improving affordability, accessibility and continuity of cancer care in India | X - @AyushmanNHA

Mumbai, November 20, 2026: Making cancer treatment affordable and accessible, strengthening financial protection for patients and ensuring continuity of care beyond hospitals emerged as key concerns at the Indian Cancer Society's (ICS) national conclave held in Mumbai on Friday.

The ICS Conclave 2026, organised in association with the National Cancer Grid (NCG) at the Nehru Centre, brought together oncologists, healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers, NGOs and cancer survivors to discuss the future of cancer care in India.

Making cancer care affordable requires expanding access, ensuring quality and reducing the cost of treatment. At #ICSConclave2026, Dr. @Sunil_Barnwal, CEO, NHA, highlighted PM-JAY’s role in cancer care, while emphasising multidisciplinary tumour boards, 1/2 https://t.co/XOZCrx3ExJ — National Health Authority (NHA) (@AyushmanNHA) November 20, 2026

Focus On Affordable Cancer Treatment

A major focus of the discussions was the rising financial burden of cancer treatment and the need to ensure that patients can access quality treatment without facing financial hardship.

A dedicated session on financial protection examined healthcare financing mechanisms and ways to make cancer treatment more affordable and accessible.

Experts also discussed the need to strengthen evidence-based treatment, integrate different approaches to oncology care and improve coordination between hospitals. The discussions covered the entire cancer-care journey, from prevention and early detection to diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and survivorship.

Dr CS Pramesh, Convenor of the National Cancer Grid and Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, said cancer care required coordinated efforts across prevention, diagnosis, treatment, affordability and survivorship.

"No single institution or organisation can address these challenges in isolation. Collaboration, knowledge sharing and the adoption of evidence-based practices are essential to strengthening India's cancer-care ecosystem," he said.

Experts Stress Need For Patient Support

Usha Thorat, Honorary Secretary and Managing Trustee of ICS, highlighted the need to build a national network of NGOs and service organisations working beyond hospitals, particularly in prevention, early detection and patient support during and after treatment.

Dr Purna Kurkure, Joint Honorary Secretary and Joint Managing Trustee of ICS, said the conclave marked the beginning of a collaborative effort among stakeholders to develop practical solutions for accessible, affordable and patient-centric cancer care.

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ICS Marks 75 Years Of Cancer Care

The event also marked the Platinum Jubilee of ICS, established in 1951. A commemorative book, 75 Years of Cancer Care – The Story of the Indian Cancer Society, was released during the evening programme. Leading oncologist Dr Suresh Advani spoke about the society's 75-year legacy.

The event also featured the ICS Spotlight Awards 2026, recognising six NGOs for their contributions to cancer care.

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