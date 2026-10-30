Mumbai: 45-Year-Old Prostate Cancer Patient Achieves Remission After 5 Sessions Of Precision Radiotherapy

Five-session precision radiotherapy helps a Mumbai patient achieve remission, with follow-up scans showing no evidence of disease | Pixabay (Representation Image)

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: A 45-year-old medical professional diagnosed with prostate cancer has achieved remission following a precision radiotherapy treatment that was completed in just five sessions, highlighting the potential of advanced radiation techniques in treating selected patients with localised prostate cancer.

The patient, Shailesh Pathak, was diagnosed with favourable intermediate-risk prostate adenocarcinoma in December 2022 and was initially advised to undergo radical prostatectomy (surgical removal of the prostate).

However, concerned about the possible impact of surgery on his sexual health, particularly the risk of erectile dysfunction due to nerve damage, he explored non-surgical treatment options.

Five-Session Precision Radiotherapy

After consultation, he opted for a combination of short-course Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT), anti-androgen medication and Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT), a precision-based radiation technique that delivers high doses of radiation to a targeted area while limiting exposure to surrounding healthy tissues.

The radiotherapy, administered to the prostate and seminal vesicles, was completed in February 2023 over five sessions on alternate days. Each session lasted approximately 7–10 minutes. Advanced imaging, daily positioning checks and six-dimensional couch corrections were used to ensure accurate radiation delivery.

The treatment was administered on an outpatient basis and was well tolerated. The patient experienced mild diarrhoea and a burning sensation during urination, which subsided within a few days of completing treatment. No long-term side effects have been reported.

Follow-Up Scans Show No Evidence Of Disease

During subsequent follow-ups, his Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) levels have remained under control, while a PSMA PET-CT scan showed no evidence of disease at the primary or metastatic sites. His monitoring plan includes PSA testing every three months and annual whole-body PSMA PET-CT scans.

Dr Trinanjan Basu, Head of Department and Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, said prostate cancer treatment needs to be personalised based on the patient's risk category, overall health and quality-of-life concerns.

"For appropriately selected patients, SBRT offers a precise treatment approach that can be completed over a short period. In this case, the patient completed treatment in five sessions and has maintained controlled PSA levels, with follow-up imaging showing no evidence of disease. Regular follow-ups remain essential to monitor progress and support long-term outcomes," he said.

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Treatment Suitability Depends On Individual Factors

Doctors said SBRT can be an option for selected patients with localised prostate cancer, but treatment suitability depends on individual clinical factors and requires evaluation by a multidisciplinary team. Long-term monitoring remains important even when follow-up investigations show no evidence of disease.

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