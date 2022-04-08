Mumbai: Expenditure of Rs 27 lakh on ward demarcation was a waste

The BMC spent Rs 27.1 lakh for the demarcation of ward boundaries for pending civic elections. However, the expenditure was in vain as the state government in its budgetary assembly session scrapped the entire exercise.

The state government last year decided to increase the electoral wards from 227 to 236. The State Election Commission (SEC) then ordered the civic body to submit a report on the demarcation for the elections this year. After the SEC’s approval, the BMC had published data and conducted hearings of suggestions and objections in February.

RTI activist Anil Galgali made an RTI application in election department of the BMC, seeking details of all expenditure pertaining to ward boundaries. The election office informed that Rs 19.87 lakh was given to the Directorate of Government Printing and Writing Materials for publishing ward boundaries of the model wards, while Rs 3.97 lakh was given to Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan to rent a hall for hearing and objections.

Meanwhile, Rs 1.53 lakh was paid to M/s Central Caterers for officer-staff meals, Rs 1.52 lakh to M/s Arambha Enterprises,Rs 18,000 to Vasant Traders and Rs 89 to M/s Vipul Stationery. Galgali said that unplanned expenditure wasted funds. Ravi Raja, opposition leader in the BMC said,“As per procedure, the BMC has to bear election cost.

It could have been avoided if OBC reservation matter had been solved on time.”

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 08:35 AM IST