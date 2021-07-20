Mumbai: Ex-police chief’s son denied bail for ‘stalking’ wife

A sessions court, on Tuesday, rejected the bail application of former city police commissioner Ram Deo Tyagi’s son Raj in a case of stalking and intimidation filed against him by his estranged wife, days after the Bombay High Court had released him on bail in a domestic violence case filed by her last year.

While granting him bail in the domestic violence case on June 23, the HC had imposed strict conditions, one of which was that he should not enter the jurisdiction of the Bandra police where his wife and four children reside. His wife had approached the police on June 30, complaining that he had been waiting outside her building and had followed her car. The police arrested him the next day. Special public prosecutor Pranjali Joshi opposed the plea, citing that he had violated the conditions imposed by the HC and had tried to intimidate his wife on the third day of his release from prison. The wife had also opposed the relief as an intervener.

Tyagi had approached the HC after the sessions court had rejected his bail plea in the attempt to murder, domestic violence and cruelty case filed by his wife in the Worli police station last year. In this complaint, she had alleged that her children and she had been physically assaulted and hence had left home.

- Bhavna Uchil