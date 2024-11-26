 Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In Borivali Chawl
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In Borivali Chawl

Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In Borivali Chawl

In his statement to the police, Shetty said that the Chawl residents had approached him after BMC workers arrived to disconnect the supply.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 01:37 AM IST
article-image
Former MP Gopal Shetty |

The Borivali police on Monday detained former MP Gopal Shetty for allegedly preventing BMC workers from disconnecting the water supply at Gawankar Chawl in Haridas Nagar. However, no FIR has been registered in the case.

In his statement to the police, Shetty said that the Chawl residents had approached him after BMC workers arrived to disconnect the supply. He said, “The matter is already pending in court, and a hearing is scheduled for November 25, which is why I did not allow the supply to be disconnected. This is against democracy and the judiciary.”

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Leader Gopal Shetty Withdraws Candidature As Independent...
article-image

He added that he had undertaken several agitations on behalf of his party, the BJP, for the chawl in the past. The landowner has been allegedly harassing the residents and is being assisted by the BMC.

Shetty added, “The BMC has a modus operandi. Instead of officials, workers are sent to intimidate people and see if they can extract money. If money is paid, the disconnection is delayed. Else they return after a few days to trouble the poor residents again. I am ready to face the legal consequences but will continue to fight for the people.”

FPJ Shorts
‘I Cried, He Did Approach Me Like That’: Bigg Boss 18’s Alice Kaushik On Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon DENYING Marriage Proposal To Her (Exclusive)
‘I Cried, He Did Approach Me Like That’: Bigg Boss 18’s Alice Kaushik On Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon DENYING Marriage Proposal To Her (Exclusive)
Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In Borivali Chawl
Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In Borivali Chawl
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats
Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan
Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In...

Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In...

Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats

Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats

Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan

Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan

Mumbai: Idli Delivery Boy Dies After Losing Balance On His Scooter At Turn On Sant Dnyaneshwar...

Mumbai: Idli Delivery Boy Dies After Losing Balance On His Scooter At Turn On Sant Dnyaneshwar...

Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Sion Koliwada

Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Sion Koliwada