Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In Borivali Chawl

The Borivali police on Monday detained former MP Gopal Shetty for allegedly preventing BMC workers from disconnecting the water supply at Gawankar Chawl in Haridas Nagar. However, no FIR has been registered in the case.

In his statement to the police, Shetty said that the Chawl residents had approached him after BMC workers arrived to disconnect the supply. He said, “The matter is already pending in court, and a hearing is scheduled for November 25, which is why I did not allow the supply to be disconnected. This is against democracy and the judiciary.”

He added that he had undertaken several agitations on behalf of his party, the BJP, for the chawl in the past. The landowner has been allegedly harassing the residents and is being assisted by the BMC.

Shetty added, “The BMC has a modus operandi. Instead of officials, workers are sent to intimidate people and see if they can extract money. If money is paid, the disconnection is delayed. Else they return after a few days to trouble the poor residents again. I am ready to face the legal consequences but will continue to fight for the people.”