 Mumbai: Ex-minister from Uddhav camp joins CM Shinde's Shiv Sena; watch video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Ex-minister from Uddhav camp joins CM Shinde's Shiv Sena; watch video

Mumbai: Ex-minister from Uddhav camp joins CM Shinde's Shiv Sena; watch video

Sawant was an MLC of then united Shiv Sena and was cabinet minister for public health from 2014 to 2018 in the Devendra Fadanvis-led government.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Ex-minister from Uddhav camp joins CM Shinde's Shiv Sena; watch video | ANI

Mumbai: In a setback for the Uddhav camp, former minister Dr Deepak Sawant joined CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on Wednesday.

Sawant joined the Sena in the presence of chief minister Shinde.

Watch video here:

Sawant was an MLC of then united Shiv Sena and was cabinet minister for public health from 2014 to 2018 in the Devendra Fadanvis-led government.

He was dropped from the cabinet and denied ticket for legislative council election by Uddhav Thackeray in 2018. 

(with PTI inputs)

Read Also
BMC Polls: In a setback, ex-corporator of Uddhav faction joins Shinde camp
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Ex-minister from Uddhav camp joins CM Shinde's Shiv Sena; watch video

Mumbai: Ex-minister from Uddhav camp joins CM Shinde's Shiv Sena; watch video

WATCH: Pune Collector reviews Chandni Chowk flyover work, inauguration on Maharashtra Day

WATCH: Pune Collector reviews Chandni Chowk flyover work, inauguration on Maharashtra Day

Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena: Eknath Shinde's contradiction in claiming to be party & faction, argues...

Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena: Eknath Shinde's contradiction in claiming to be party & faction, argues...

Pune: Couple, eight-year-old son found dead, murder-suicide suspected

Pune: Couple, eight-year-old son found dead, murder-suicide suspected

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde seeks funds from JICA for Mumbai-Goa coastal highway, Mumbai Metro line...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde seeks funds from JICA for Mumbai-Goa coastal highway, Mumbai Metro line...