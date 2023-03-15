Mumbai: Ex-minister from Uddhav camp joins CM Shinde's Shiv Sena; watch video

Mumbai: In a setback for the Uddhav camp, former minister Dr Deepak Sawant joined CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on Wednesday.
Sawant joined the Sena in the presence of chief minister Shinde.
Watch video here:
Sawant was an MLC of then united Shiv Sena and was cabinet minister for public health from 2014 to 2018 in the Devendra Fadanvis-led government.
He was dropped from the cabinet and denied ticket for legislative council election by Uddhav Thackeray in 2018.
(with PTI inputs)
