Mumbai: Ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar Visits Sion Hospital, Flags Severe Cleanliness, Hygiene Issues During Her Surprise Inspection - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar visited Sion Hospital on Thursday and conducted a surprise inspection of the hospital premises.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar conducted a surprise inspection of Sion Municipal Hospital today. During the visit, she found several shortcomings, including issues related to cleanliness and other facilities pic.twitter.com/OTCZvQgMTw — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026

Following her visit, Pednekar alleged several shortcomings at the hospital, including poor cleanliness and inadequate facilities. Speaking to reporters, she said, “Our members on the Health Committee received many complaints. They called me and said that they wanted to go to Sion Hospital because the garbage there hadn't been cleared for three to four days, and worms/insects have started breeding.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar says, "Our members on the Health Committee, received many complaints. They called me and said that they wanted to go to Sion Hospital because the garbage there hadn't been cleared for three to four days, and… pic.twitter.com/MMTe2GItCP — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026

Pednekar alleges garbage accumulation

Launching a scathing attack on the hospital administration, Pednekar alleged that the hospital premises had been turned into a garbage dumping ground, with a huge accumulation of waste that she described as an “entire empire of garbage.”

Pednekar also raised concerns over the lack of hygiene at the hospital. “It is a hospital. In a hospital, patients and their relatives come expecting proper facilities and care so they can recover and leave. But that is not happening here,” she said.

Sanitary pad machine flagged

During her inspection, Pednekar also alleged that a sanitary pad vending machine installed at the hospital was not functioning properly. She claimed that the machine accepts a Rs 10 coin but does not dispense sanitary pads.

“The sanitary pad vending machine is just standing like that. The machine accepts a Rs 10 coin, but it doesn't dispense any pads. What is this?” she added.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar says, "The sanitary pad vending machine is just standing like that. The machine accepts a Rs 10 coin, but it doesn't dispense any pads. What is this? Listen to what people are saying. Through your medium, people should… pic.twitter.com/DxnAGK9hL4 — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026

Mosquito breeding concerns raised

Pednekar further alleged that parts of the hospital premises had become potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes that spread diseases such as dengue and malaria.

“Wherever we organise a campaign or an awareness programme, saying that dengue and malaria shouldn't spread, right here you can see the breeding grounds for dengue and malaria. This is completely wrong. We are saying this repeatedly for the citizens of Mumbai,” she said.

Following her inspection, Pednekar alleged that the lack of safety and hygiene at the hospital was a result of local authorities failing to pay adequate attention to the alleged negligence.

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