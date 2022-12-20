Mumbai: Ex-DCP's son in police custody for abetting city woman's suicide; cops tracing kin | Representative Image

Mumbai: Retired DCP's son Atish Katakdhond's police custody was increased by a day on Monday. Atish's fiance Sonali Sadafule (28) died by suicide on December 14, the same night he got married to another woman. He was detained on December 15.

Reportedly, Atish was detained in a case of abetting suicide and extortion.

According to a report in Times of India, Atish's police custody was extended since he could influence the case. The prosecutor had told the court that since his father is retired senior police official, granting judicial custody or bail could dampen the investiation and also added that the accused may flee or try to influence the proceedings.

The report quoted a police official saying that the accused's phone has been recovered claiming it could be an essential piece of evidence.

Woman dies by suicide

Sonali died by suicide on December 14 after Atish got married to someone else. In her suicide note, she had written that he "ruined" her life and had sexual relations with her under the false pretence that he will marry her.

She also said that his family called her offensive names, and that she wants his family to be punished.

Since the incident, the TOI report stated that the former cop and his family has been utraceable and an official was quoted saying that they are trying to locate the accused party.