Mumbai: Ex-cook nabbed in 12 hours for Rs 7 lakh theft

Bhayandar: Less than 12 hours after she robbed her ex-employer’s apartment in Mira Road, the police arrested a 28-year-old cook for her alleged involvement in the crime.

According to the police, months after quitting the job, the accused, Tasleem Syed (28), approached her ex-employer with a proposal of bringing clients for her ladies beauty salon in exchange for a commission.

Recently, Tasleem introduced her suspected accomplice as a potential customer who needed some beauty treatment. Leaving the ex-employer busy with the woman at the salon, the accused reached her old workplace in the Green Park area of Mira Road.

After making lame excuses as the reason for her visit, she threatened the 11-year-old daughter of her ex-employer with a knife and decamped with mobile phones and gold ornaments worth Rs7.5 lakh.

Immediately after receiving the complaint, a team, led by SI Prakash Kamble, under the instructions of senior inspector Sandip Kadam, apprehended Taslima by tracking her mobile phone and sourcing out her exact location in Kandivli, within 12 hours after she committed the crime.

“While we recovered the entire stolen booty, the accused seems to be a habitual offender,” said SI Kamble.

The complainant stated she had sourced out the number of the accused from an online placement agency. A case under sections 323, 327, 342 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mira Road police station, the cop said.