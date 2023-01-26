Mumbai: Ex-Army man arrested for attempting suicide at Mantralaya

Mantralaya building, Mumbai | File

The Marine Drive police in the wee hours Thursday arrested a former Army personnel as he was about commit a suicide at Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra government in Mumbai. The arrested individual, identified as Suresh Munde, was agitated over a cheating case.

𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞

Munde was a resident of Beed district in Marathwada region. The Beed police was not taking action against the local politicians involved in a cheating case. Munde is said to have taken this decision out of frustration.

𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐚 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐚

This, however, is not the first time when someone has tried to take their own life at Mantralaya in protest of delays or inaction of the administration.

A Nanded contractor, along with his wife, attempted immolation by pouring kerosene and setting themselves ablaze outside Mantralaya in May last year.

A farmer from Pune had attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance outside the gate of Mantralaya in August 2021 when the MVA government was in power. Subhash Jadhav had tried to complain to police about his land being captured by some people. After police's inaction, he decided to come to Mantralaya. He wanted to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray and home minister Dilip Walse Patil, but he was not allowed to enter Mantralaya.

