Mumbai: Everest Group Promoter Buy 2 Sea-Facing Apartments In Worli's Oberoi Three Sixty West For Over ₹143.50 Crore

An aerial view of Three Sixty West Towers | Wikimedia Commons

The promoter of Everest Food Products famed for their brand of Everest Spices has bought two more sea-facing swanky apartments in Mumbai's upscale area Worli. The apartments are located on the 50th floor and 53rd floor in the super-luxe residential tower Oberoi Three Sixty West on Dr Annie Besant Road and cost more than Rs 143.50 crore. The group had earlier purchased an apartment on the 53rd floor of the tower with a total area of over 6,921 sq ft, for Rs 73.50 crore.

According to documents accessed by IndexTap.com, a real estate property portal, the second apartment on the 53rd floor was purchased directly from the project developer Oberoi Realty, while the lavish apartment on the 50th floor was bought from a separate entity, SKS Infrabuild.

Latest addition to properties

The deals for the two additional apartments were registered on November 7 and November 29. These two apartments will provide the promoter family exclusive access to eight car parking slots, taking their total car parking slots in the tower to 14.

Everest Spices are India’s largest manufacturers and exporters of blended spices. They have been in the business since 1967.

Three Sixty West is a mixed-use development comprising two towers, one of which houses The Ritz-Carlton Hotel and the other will have luxury residences managed by The Ritz-Carlton.

The apartment is part of over 60 acquired by Oberoi Realty in this project from its developer Oasis Realty, a joint venture between the company and Sahana Group. Oberoi had paid a total of Rs 4,000 crore to Sahana to buy out its inventory in the project.

Developer purchases penthouse from Sahana Group

The developer had also purchased a luxury penthouse from Sahana Group in the same project for Rs 230.55 crore, making it one of the largest single apartment deals ever in India.

Welspun Group’s BK Goenka too bought a penthouse of a similar size in Oberoi Three Sixty West for Rs 230.55 crore.

Several big ticket transactions by high profile corporate honchos and billionaire investors like Radhakishan Damani, founder of the retail chain DMart were in the news lately.