Mumbai Events Watch: TIFR Colaba opens up for science enthusiasts on Feb 23 - check full details

Glassblowing is a glass-forming technique that involves inflating molten glass into a bubble with the aid of a blowpipe. While A Rubens' tube, also known as a standing wave flame tube, or simply a flame tube, is an antique physics apparatus for demonstrating acoustic standing waves in a tube.

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) has been established under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. It functions as a public research institution that is responsible for carrying out research in the field of mathematics and sciences. Located in Mumbai, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research is considered to be one of the most outstanding research institutes in India.

Schedule of events at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Colaba:

10:30 am to 11:30 am: Illuminating Biology: from test tube to organism – Sravanthi Nadiminti

11:30 am to 12:30 pm: Computational Complexity: Seeking the Knowledge of Our Limits – Anamay Tengse

2:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Music perception: The world of auditory illusions – Mandar Phatak

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm: Medicinal chemistry: Tale of an exciting research area of Basic sciences – Mohd Taher

Science Mela:

Maths, Chemistry and Geo-magnetism - Almond Grove at regular intervals from 10 am-1 pm, and 2 pm-5 pm

Auditorium Steps: Origami, Colourful Chemistry, Wonderful Lab called Home 10 am-1 pm, and 2 pm-5 pm

Glass Blowing: Glass blowing demo (1030, 1100, 1400, 1500), Rubens' tube demo (1030, 1130, 1430, 1530). Limited seats/batch (please collect coupon at the registration desk on that day)

Low-Temperature Facility (1000, 1100, 1400, 1500) Thanda matlab liquid nitrogen - the coolest show!

How to reach there?

Venue: TIFR Colaba Campus, Homi Bhabha Road, Navy Nagar Mumbai-40005

Bus numbers 3, 11, 125 from CSMT station and 137 from Churchgate station to Navy Nagar. 5 minutes walk from Navy Nagar bus depot.