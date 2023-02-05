Mumbai: Even after SC order, CCTVs not installed in RPF stations, reveals RTI | Representative Image

Mumbai: Despite the Supreme Court order that it is mandatory to install CCTV cameras in Railway Police Force (RPF) police stations, not a single device was installed on the Central Railway (CR). This has been disclosed by the CR in response to an RTI.

In response to an RTI query by activist Sameer Zaveri, Amresh Kumar, Chief Security Commissioner officer and Central Public Information Officer RPF Mumbai, CSMT, has said that in compliance with the directive of the Supreme Court, an estimate of Rs 21.69 crore under the PWP 2021-22 'OOT' submitted to the Railway Board, however, the same was not included in PWP 2021-22.

Allotment received

The reply also said that later on, DG, RPF had allotted Rs 6.95 crore to CR for the CCTV installation. Keeping in view the amount allotted and requirements projected by the divisions, proposals were processed for obtaining the sanction of competent authority. Most of the proposals worth below Rs 2.5 crore have been sanctioned by the GM. The tendering process is underway and will come into execution within a month, the replay said.

The activist also sought a reply over a Supreme Court order in which the court instructed that the court will be informed about the names of officials concerned if the CCTV cameras are not installed at RPF police stations. However, the CR refused to answer.

CR RPF has said that the Engineering, Electrical and S&T department is responsible for this.

Sameer Zaveri said that it has been more than two years since the order of the Supreme Court, now the Railway Minister should pay attention to the CCTV installation.