Mumbai: EuroSchool launches Centre of Wellbeing to help students, teachers and staff amid COVID-19

Mumbai: In order to ensure wellbeing and excellence for all students including children with special needs, EuroSchool network has launched a 'Centre of Wellbeing'. This initiative aims to support students, teachers and staff emotionally and mentally across campuses.

The Covid-19 outbreak has led to several physical, social and psychological consequences impacting the overall wellbeing of both students and teachers. The Centre of Wellbeing (COWB) initiative includes support tools like the launch of a helpline for seeking counseling from both students and employees. Under this initiative, leaders connect with every team member and encourage simple day-to-day conversations beyond work.

The team has set up a dedicated helpline on phone and email for students, school staff, and employees seeking professional counselling. Also, the team aims to organise a vaccination drive for all employees in Mumbai.

Rahul Deshpande, CEO, EuroSchool, said, "As the world recovers from the impact of Covid-19 and we continue to work remotely, mental and physical wellbeing has assumed great significance. We have launched the Centre of Wellbeing and WeCare 2.0 initiative for students, teachers and staff. If teachers and school leaders are adequately supported and motivated, it will have a ripple effect on the minds of the students."