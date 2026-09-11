Mumbai: Esplanade Court Grants Bail To Former TISS Student In GN Saibaba Memorial Case; Cites Lack Of Maoist Link Evidence

The Esplanade court granted bail to Abhirup Paul, noting a lack of incriminating material establishing his alleged Maoist connections | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 10, 2026: The Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Esplanade Court, has granted bail to former TISS student Abhirup Paul, arrested after students held a memorial for late activist GN Saibaba. The court said there is no evidence about his links with a banned organisation.

Court Finds No Maoist Link

The Metropolitan Magistrate Court, while granting bail to Paul, said that, "prima facie no material to connect the accused with the mind set of maoist merely because of fiding of pdf books the inference of connection with the mind set of maoist can not be drawn."

Paul was arrested after the sessions court had rejected his anticipatory bail application on August 7. His lawyer sought bail for him, claiming that his custodial interrogation is not needed and all the gadgets and material allegedly used by him have already been seized.

Prosecution Cites Cross-Border Links

The plea was opposed by the prosecution, contending that since PDF documents of the 'Purba Bangla Maoist Party' East Bengal Maoist Party, a cross-border organisation, were found with the accused, there is a possibility that this case is not just internal but linked to cross-border relations. There is a possibility that the accused has links with Maoist organisations in Bangladesh that oppose democracy in Bangladesh.

The prosecution said that the event was a preplanned conspiracy hatched to create ideological rifts among the students of TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) and to disrupt law and order. Besides, it was contended that he has deleted several secret groups from his mobile phone. If he is released on bail, the accused may again participate in such activities and disturb the peace, the prosecution said.

Court Notes Lack Of Evidence

The court, on the other side, said, "the allegations against the accused as per FIR is prima facie of conducting activity of commemoration of death anniversary and slogan and during investigation, it appears that the investigating officer has made suspicious activities of the accused by connecting with nation and made suspicion that the possibility of creating haterate in the community and in the society."

"Therefore, the investigation was undertaken on the said aspect, however, prima facie there is no incriminating material on record to justify involvement of the accused against the nation and only because accused is member of Progressive Students Forum of TISS and participation in the activity of commemoration and the uttering slogans," the court said.

"Prima facie there is no material against the accused to connect him against the unity of nation and the consideration of bail to the young offender is necessary for maintaining his career and when there was no incriminating material except suspicion and hence, keeping accused behind the bar would not be just," reads the court order.

Students Booked Over Memorial

The students were booked on the complaint of TISS authorities, wherein it was alleged that on October 12, 2025, when a group of 10 to 12 students gathered in front of the hostel at TISS without prior permission from the administration.

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They allegedly paid homage to Saibaba by lighting candles near his photograph, reading his poems, and displaying the message "Rest in Power (since 1967- forever)". The students also allegedly raised slogans demanding the release of Khalid and Imam.

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