Mumbai: Errol Corda Empowers Underprivileged Girls With Education & Proper Nutrition In Sakinaka's Shelter Home

FPJ

The future of the young children living on the streets often seems bleak but a 41-year-old man from Saki Naka is igniting a ray of hope for the underprivileged girls living on the streets of Mumbai. Errol Corda runs a shelter home from a small apartment in Saki Naka to ensure that these girls receive access to education, proper nutrition, and the opportunity for a brighter future.

From Corporate Manager To Advocate For Underprivileged Girls

Having previously served as an operations manager at a travel insurance firm, Errol leveraged corporate events to raise funds, accumulating Rs20 lakhs over eight years. It was a chance encounter with the distress of a woman on the streets that ignited his deep-seated commitment to aiding the underprivileged.

“The sudden trigger to work for the upliftment of the underprivileged started when I once saw a woman on the streets of MIDC Andheri without any clothes. Without wasting any time, I bought a saree and handed it to the woman so she could cover her body. Since then I have tried to help the needy people until I focused my work on the upliftment of children, especially girls,” said Errol.

In 2016, he founded We Bring Joy, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to uplifting marginalised communities. Amidst the challenges brought about by the pandemic, Errol extended support to the homeless while initiating tutoring sessions for street children. Recognising the unique vulnerabilities faced by girls, he secured a dedicated space in 2022 to provide them with a safe and nurturing environment.

Errol's Commitment To Underprivileged Girls

Within the confines of the shelter, these girls are allowed to pursue education without fear, aided by the presence of a dedicated caretaker. They attend a government English medium school and receive supplementary tutoring to enhance their learning experience.

Despite the demands of his corporate responsibilities, Errol dedicates his weekends to spending quality time with the girls, engaging them in reading sessions and playful activities. He stressed upon the profound impact that even the smallest acts of kindness can have on transforming their lives for the better.

“This shelter home was a turning point for a person like me with a corporate job. People often think that they don’t have the time to help underprivileged people but all these people need is a little love and a little smile. With all the rejection they have face from the people on the streets, a small gesture of offering them a vada pav is also a gesture of love for them,” said Errol.