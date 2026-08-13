Mumbai: Erratic BEST Route 111 Frequency Leaves Hundreds Of CSMT-Nariman Point Commuters Struggling

Mumbai: Erratic BEST Route 111 Frequency Leaves Thousands Of CSMT-Nariman Point Commuters Struggling |

Mumbai: Thousands of office-goers are facing daily hardship commuting between CSMT and Nariman Point due to the erratic frequency of BEST bus route No. 111. The route runs from CSMT to Free Press House in the morning and reverses direction during evening peak hours.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently completed concretisation of the road stretching from Free Press House to the Y.B. Chavan stop junction at Dalamal Tower — a nine-month project finished on schedule. Commuters had expected the completion to bring relief and allow normal service to resume on Route No. 111.

Bus frequency drastically reduced

Instead, BEST authorities have drastically cut the number of buses on the route. Commuters now wait 20 to 25 minutes at bus stops, often arriving late at CSMT and missing their suburban local trains. Timekeepers and conductors have told frustrated passengers that only two buses are currently allocated to the route in each direction, causing the severe delays.

Commuters depend on cheaper fares

The BEST fare of Rs. 12 is significantly cheaper than the Rs. 20 Metro fare between Nariman Point and CSMT, making the bus service essential for budget-conscious commuters. “I have to depend on the BEST bus because I cannot afford Metro tickets,” said a woman commuter working at Raheja Centre.

Passengers seek restoration of frequency

Commuters are urging senior BEST traffic officers to visit the Free Press House bus stop during evening peak hours — between 5:45 pm and 7:30 pm — to witness the situation firsthand and restore bus frequency so passengers can reach their destinations on time.

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