Mumbai EOW Registers FIR Against RRD Heights & Builders Pvt. Ltd., Directors In ₹77.80-Crore Fraud Case Over Mulund SRA Project | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered an FIR against RRD Heights & Builders Pvt. Ltd. and its three directors—Mehul Gosar, Piyush Gosar and Deepak Gosar—for allegedly cheating and causing a wrongful loss of ₹77.80 crore.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Nirmal Lifestyle Properties Pvt. Ltd. through its Senior General Manager (Land & Legal) and authorised representative, Milind Dhanawade.

According to the complaint, the dispute pertains to a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project at Gawanpada, Nahur Village, Mulund (West). The complainant alleged that the accused failed to honour the terms and conditions of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) executed between the parties in 2010, 2016 and 2018.

As per the final agreement, RRD Heights & Builders Pvt. Ltd. was required to develop the project and hand over rehabilitation flats, saleable flats, 39,659.54 sq. ft. of carpet area, and an agreed cash consideration to Nirmal Lifestyle Properties Pvt. Ltd.

However, the complaint alleges that the builder failed to allot 52 rehabilitation flats, sold a flat reserved for Nirmal Lifestyle to a third party, and handed over a flat with 416 sq. ft. less carpet area than the agreed 2,600 sq. ft.

The complainant further alleged that out of the agreed payment of ₹8.92 crore, only ₹3.70 crore was paid, leaving an outstanding amount of approximately ₹5.22 crore.

Based on these alleged breaches, Nirmal Lifestyle Properties Pvt. Ltd. claimed that it suffered a total loss of ₹77.80 crore. The EOW has registered an FIR against the accused under relevant sections pertaining to cheating and criminal breach of trust, and further investigation is underway.