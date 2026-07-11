Mumbai EOW Re-Arrests Absconding Builder Abhishek Vyas After Nearly 8 Years In Housing Fraud Cases | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has re-arrested builder Abhishek Vyas, director of M/s A & A Shelter, after he remained absconding for nearly eight years and repeatedly failed to appear before court despite securing bail in several cheating cases.

Vyas was initially arrested during the investigation into a series of housing fraud cases registered by the EOW in 2015 and 2016. After being granted bail, he stopped attending court proceedings in 2018, prompting the 47th Esplanade Court to issue nonbailable warrants against him.

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The six cases involve allegations of cheating, criminal breach of trust and violations of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act. The EOW had filed charge sheets against Vyas and the other accused before the Esplanade court after completing its investigation.

A team tracked Vyas to Hotel Taj in Santacruz and took him into custody. He has been arrested in all six cases registered against him