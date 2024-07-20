Mumbai: EOW Investigates ₹79 Crore Fraud By Developers, Affects 143 Buyers Including Senior Citizens | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has started investigation in two separate cases involving developers, who allegedly cheated buyers, including 143 senior citizens, of Rs 79 crore. Several years have passed, but the aggrieved continue to wait to get possession of their dream homes.

The FIRs were initially registered at the Antop Hill police station, Wadala, before being transferred to the EOW. The first case involves Zeus Housing and Construction in Sion. Developers Ashit Doshi and Manish Shah, along with other directors, sold flats in the Zeus Residency Project to over 75 buyers. One of the customers reported paying Rs 67 lakh in 2013, but is yet to receive the flat. The FIR states that the developers collected Rs66 crore from the 75 buyers, but failed to give possession.

The second case is against Jitendra Bhrahmbhatt, also known as Jitubhai Barot, the designated partner at Sahajanand Creators LLP and MNP Associates. He allegedly duped 68 buyers of Rs 13 crore. The complainant alleged that the money was handed over for flats in phase 4 of 'Prathamesh' project in Andheri in 2006. However, no flats have been delivered yet.

The police said allotment letters were handed over to the buyers, but no agreements were signed. The developers and directors have been charged for cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act.