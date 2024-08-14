Mumbai: EOW Files FIR Against Builder Pratik Veera For Alleged ₹13.65 Crore Fraud In Samruddhi Garden Project | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed an FIR against builder Pratik Veera and others in a case of alleged fraud amounting to Rs 13.65 crore.

The complaint, filed by builder Kashyap Mehta, 52, alleges that Veera, associated with Sivana Realty Private Ltd, unlawfully earned Rs13.65 crore through the sale of flats in the Samruddhi Garden project in Bhandup.

According to the FIR, Mehta and Atul Bharani founded the Sunshine Group, with Veera as an investor. Under this group, several construction subsidiaries were formed. The group undertook various projects, including the construction of Samruddhi Garden and Oakwood Plaza on a 3.75-acre plot in Bhandup.

By 2014-2015, Sunshine Group had built and sold 234 flats in Samruddhi Garden, while Oakwood Plaza’s construction remained incomplete. A dispute emerged in 2016 between Veera and the Sunshine Group. Veera’s petitions against Mehta and Bharani in the NCLT, but remain unresolved. The matter then went to the Bombay High Court which suggested an amicable settlement. Following mediation efforts, a memorandum of settlement was filed in the HC between the parties concerned.

Mehta alleged that Veera, meanwhile, forged documents and manipulated accounts to obtain Rs13.65 crore illicitly. The fraud came to light when Veera allegedly presented forged documents in court, and the case involved a conspiracy among chartered accountants, developers, and flat buyers.