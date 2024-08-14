 Mumbai: EOW Files FIR Against Builder Pratik Veera For Alleged ₹13.65 Crore Fraud In Samruddhi Garden Project
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: EOW Files FIR Against Builder Pratik Veera For Alleged ₹13.65 Crore Fraud In Samruddhi Garden Project

Mumbai: EOW Files FIR Against Builder Pratik Veera For Alleged ₹13.65 Crore Fraud In Samruddhi Garden Project

The complaint, filed by builder Kashyap Mehta, 52, alleges that Veera, associated with Sivana Realty Private Ltd, unlawfully earned Rs13.65 crore through the sale of flats in the Samruddhi Garden project in Bhandup.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 08:11 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: EOW Files FIR Against Builder Pratik Veera For Alleged ₹13.65 Crore Fraud In Samruddhi Garden Project | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed an FIR against builder Pratik Veera and others in a case of alleged fraud amounting to Rs 13.65 crore.

The complaint, filed by builder Kashyap Mehta, 52, alleges that Veera, associated with Sivana Realty Private Ltd, unlawfully earned Rs13.65 crore through the sale of flats in the Samruddhi Garden project in Bhandup.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Baramati MP Supriya Sule Accuses Central Govt Of Targeting Her Husband With Income Tax Notices In Retaliation For Criticism
Maharashtra: Baramati MP Supriya Sule Accuses Central Govt Of Targeting Her Husband With Income Tax Notices In Retaliation For Criticism
Mumbai: Rickshaw Driver Killed, Friend Injured After Speeding SUV Runs Over Them While Sleeping On Versova Beach; 2 Arrested
Mumbai: Rickshaw Driver Killed, Friend Injured After Speeding SUV Runs Over Them While Sleeping On Versova Beach; 2 Arrested
Thane: Kalwa Doctors Protest Lack Of Security At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital After Kolkata Incident, Boycott Outpatient Services
Thane: Kalwa Doctors Protest Lack Of Security At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital After Kolkata Incident, Boycott Outpatient Services
'Fund Cited By Hindenburg Not Domiciled In Mauritius' Says Mauritian Banking Regulator, Objects To 'Tax Haven' Label
'Fund Cited By Hindenburg Not Domiciled In Mauritius' Says Mauritian Banking Regulator, Objects To 'Tax Haven' Label

According to the FIR, Mehta and Atul Bharani founded the Sunshine Group, with Veera as an investor. Under this group, several construction subsidiaries were formed. The group undertook various projects, including the construction of Samruddhi Garden and Oakwood Plaza on a 3.75-acre plot in Bhandup.

By 2014-2015, Sunshine Group had built and sold 234 flats in Samruddhi Garden, while Oakwood Plaza’s construction remained incomplete. A dispute emerged in 2016 between Veera and the Sunshine Group. Veera’s petitions against Mehta and Bharani in the NCLT, but remain unresolved. The matter then went to the Bombay High Court which suggested an amicable settlement. Following mediation efforts, a memorandum of settlement was filed in the HC between the parties concerned.

Read Also
Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In...
article-image

Mehta alleged that Veera, meanwhile, forged documents and manipulated accounts to obtain Rs13.65 crore illicitly. The fraud came to light when Veera allegedly presented forged documents in court, and the case involved a conspiracy among chartered accountants, developers, and flat buyers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Supreme Court Warns State Govt to Provide Adequate Compensation, Threatens To Halt...

Maharashtra: Supreme Court Warns State Govt to Provide Adequate Compensation, Threatens To Halt...

Maharashtra: Baramati MP Supriya Sule Accuses Central Govt Of Targeting Her Husband With Income Tax...

Maharashtra: Baramati MP Supriya Sule Accuses Central Govt Of Targeting Her Husband With Income Tax...

Mumbai: Rickshaw Driver Killed, Friend Injured After Speeding SUV Runs Over Them While Sleeping On...

Mumbai: Rickshaw Driver Killed, Friend Injured After Speeding SUV Runs Over Them While Sleeping On...

Thane: Kalwa Doctors Protest Lack Of Security At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital After Kolkata...

Thane: Kalwa Doctors Protest Lack Of Security At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital After Kolkata...

Mumbai: EOW Files FIR Against Builder Pratik Veera For Alleged ₹13.65 Crore Fraud In Samruddhi...

Mumbai: EOW Files FIR Against Builder Pratik Veera For Alleged ₹13.65 Crore Fraud In Samruddhi...