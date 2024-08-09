Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In Chembur | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Economic Offenses Wing(EOW), Mumbai, has registered an FIR against a major player in the real estate market, GA builder Pvt Ltd, a part of RNA Corporation, deceased Anil Kumar Agrawal, Sarang Agarwal, Anubhav Agarwal, Gokul Agarwal and for failing to reconstruct the building which was taken up for development in 2008. The building, Sneh Sadan, is located at Subhash Nagar, Chembur,

The FIR was filed by Sunil Chavan (45), chairman of Sneh Sadan cooperative housing society since 2017, at Chembur police station and later it was transferred to the EOW.

According to the FIR, in 2008, the agreement for redevelopment was signed between society members and GA Builders, The residents vacated the building building and vacant the building and keys were handed over to one Mehul Parekh, a representative of the builder.

It was mentioned in the agreement that the possession of the room will be given in next two years, else the the builder will pay the society of Rs 5,000 every week. The builder also agreed to pay a rent of Rs 8, 000 per month to the members of the Society till the allotment of the new flats.

As per the FIR, the builder had paid the rent till 2018 but later he stopped paying the rent and nor was the new building constructed. The old building had 22 members.

The old building was built by MHADA in 1960 for the low income group. Each tenement measured 180 sq ft. Several buildings in Subhash Nagar have gone in for redevelopment, but many of the residents have filed complaints against different builders for not fulfilling the terms of their agreements.

Many of the buildings also do not have occuppation certificates and yet flat buyers have moved in gross violation of BMC rules. However, the BMC has not proceeded against any of the violators. A large maidan reserved for a playground too was shifted to an obscure corner and a large building without OC has been erected on it by RNA builders.