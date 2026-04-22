Mumbai: EOW Files 500-Page Chargesheet In Jumbo Covid Centre Scam

EOW files 500-page chargesheet in Mumbai jumbo Covid centre scam case | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 21: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has submitted a 500-page chargesheet before the Esplanade Court in connection with alleged irregularities in the jumbo Covid centre contracts.

Chargesheet filed against firm, individual

The chargesheet has been filed against M/s Oaks Management Consultancy Pvt Ltd and Rahul Gomes. It includes statements of eight witnesses, officials said.

Additional accused named

In a related development, retired CIDCO officer Rajendra Ghayadkar has also been named as an accused in the case. However, the EOW has sought mandatory sanction under Section 197 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prosecute him. The proposal has been forwarded to CIDCO’s Chief Executive Officer for approval before filing a chargesheet against him.

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Probe into alleged irregularities

According to investigators, the EOW had earlier registered a fresh FIR against Rahul Gomes, alleging that permissions from CIDCO were obtained in the names of two bogus companies during the Covid period. Further investigation in the matter is ongoing.

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