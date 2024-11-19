Mumbai: EOW Arrests 50-Year-Old Retired Police Officer's Son In ₹46.95 Crore Property Investment Fraud Case

Mumbai: Retired police officer’s son, Manoj Shinde, arrested by EOW in ₹46.95 crore fraud case involving land embezzlement | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police have arrested Manoj Motiram Shinde (50) for his alleged involvement in a fraud case in which a Banglore-based company was allegedly duped of Rs 46.95 crore.

Accused Manoj Shinde is the son of a retired police officer. He was arrested on November 8. The court sent him to police custody till 14 November. Now, accused Manoj Shinde has been sent to Judicial Custody. EOW police have seized Rs 9 lakh cash from Shinde so far.

The arrested accused has been identified as Manoj Shinde, a resident of Kharghar, Panvel. The cheating case was registered in June this year on the complaint of Santosh Shetty (55), one of the directors of Expat Projects and Developments Pvt Ltd, a property investment company that is registered in Bangalore and has offices in Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai. In Mumbai, it operates from Kohinoor City Mall, Kurla.

Shetty, a resident of Chikkagubbi, Bangalore, alleged in the complaint that 593 acres of land owned by the complainant’s company were embezzled by the accused persons between January 2017 and June 2024.

As per the police complaint, the company and its investors suffered a loss of Rs 46.95 crore as the accused persons, in connivance with each other, fraudulently sold the Bangalore-based land, which had been given to them with a trust, said a police source.

The complainant company claims that the said fraud had started from their Mumbai office, hence they approached Mumbai police, an EOW officer said. Shinde was arrested as his role was established.

Other accused persons booked have been identified as Mumbai-based Rohan Gaikwad, Ruby Jadhav, Rebecca Gaikwad, Surjit Dhillon, Rajesh Pawar, Preeti Menon, Praveen D’Souza, and Pune-based Tukaram Shinde, Tanaji Bhawar, Amol Bhawar and John Nadar and others under sections 406, 408, 409, 420, 465,467,468,471,120(B ) and 34 of IPC.