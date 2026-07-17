Mumbai: Empty Gas Tanker Explodes During Welding Work In Chembur; Driver Killed, 2 Welders Injured In Massive Blast | Video | File photo

Mumbai: An empty gas tanker exploded during welding work at a garage in Chembur’s Mukund Nagar on Friday evening, killing its driver and seriously injuring two welders.

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Police said the blast occurred around 5pm near the D-1/2 HPCL Building, within the RCF police station limits. The tanker, bearing registration number MH 43 Y 8562, had been brought to the garage for repairs when it suddenly exploded while being welded.

The impact shattered window panes in several nearby buildings and damaged parked vehicles in Jijamata Nagar and Mysore Colony. The loud explosion triggered panic among residents in the densely populated locality, many of whom rushed out of their homes.

The tanker driver, whose identity was yet to be confirmed, was declared dead. His body was sent to Sion Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Welder Faiyaz Khan and his assistant and son, Mohammad Arkam, sustained serious injuries. They were admitted to Shivaji Hospital and Laxmi Hospital for treatment.

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RCF police personnel and Mumbai Fire Brigade teams reached the spot soon after the incident, cordoned off the area and carried out safety checks.

Officials said the tanker was empty at the time of the explosion. The police have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the blast and ascertain whether prescribed safety procedures were followed during the welding work. Action could be taken against the garage owner if any violations are established. Further investigation is underway.

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